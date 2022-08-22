Former bar owner pleads no contest to assault, faces three years in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner pleads no contest to an assault charge.

Chad McMahon pled no contest Monday to third-degree assault. The assault happened on April 1, 2021 at the Caddy Shack Bar. McMahon also pled guilty to tampering with a witness between April 2, 2021 and May 8, 2021.

McMahon faces up to three years in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 7, 2022.

The former bar owner allegedly injured one person at the Caddy Shack Bar during an altercation.

According to court documents, McMahon challenged a bar patron to a fight after they walked up to him and asked about his experience as the former owner of The Good Life Sports Bar and Grill. McMahon allegedly refused to speak to the victim at first but then walked over to initiate a fight.

The victim tried to leave but McMahon allegedly tackled him. The victim fell onto the sidewalk and a curb, breaking three ribs. He also needed three surgeries to install metal plates.

