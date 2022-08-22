Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Getting warmer with spotty storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday temperatures are on the rise! Highs climb to the upper 80s Tuesday with sunshine to start and increasing afternoon cloud cover. Outside of the Metro we may see a low 90 or two.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

From here we get warmer for Wednesday! Under morning clouds we may see a stray sprinkle but there is a better chance for an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon or evening. Thursday brings similar slight rain chances but we’ll be cooler as highs back off to the mid 80s. As cooler temps settle in for the end of the week the weather will be better for your outdoor plans, even with slight PM rain chances.

Best day (wowt)

Better storm chances are here by the weekend! Plan around scattered evening storms Saturday and Sunday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.