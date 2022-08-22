Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River—a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.

Fishing is more than a sport for Andy Moore.

“It’s the feeling you get when that fish bites your line,” Moore said. “It’s that primordial jolt you get in your spine, and it goes right to your brain.”

Moore got a jolt like no other from his catch at a tournament in mid-August. He was fishing just west of Yankton, South Dakota.

At first, Moore wasn’t doing very well in the tournament.

“I pitched my jig and it’s horrible. It’s like way left and I’m like oh man.”

Moore had snagged the back of a rock and couldn’t get it off his line. So, he paddled his kayak up to the rock.

“I get up to it and I’m like oh wow that’s kind of cool. I thought it was a big catfish skeleton or a deer skeleton. Something told me to take a picture of this.”

Later, Moore posted the pictures online. Within minutes, texts and phone calls started flooding in.

Autoplay Caption

“It was like, ‘Uh dude. Did you know that’s a 90-million-year-old fossil that’s in that picture?’ I’m like what?”

So Moore contacted a biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They went back out and found the rock, using the coordinates from pictures on Moore’s cell phone.

“The geologist guy saw it and he’s like he just jumped out of the boat in his boots goes up to it and he goes oh my god.”

The biologist confirmed with 6 News that the fossil does appear to be that of a prehistoric predator fish that’s up to 90 million years old.

“I’m still kind of mind blown about the whole thing.”

As for the tournament, Moore didn’t do very well. He says this time he doesn’t mind.

“Because I have the discovery of a lifetime.”

The fossil will be on display at the Lewis and Clark Visitor’s Center on the Nebraska side.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.