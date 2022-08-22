David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, heating up this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool and foggy start to the day, we saw beautiful blue skies for most of the afternoon. A few cumulous clouds bubbled up in the warmth of the day, but conditions have remained very comfortable with temperatures generally in the low 80s along with lower humidity. Light winds and clear skies will stick with us this evening meaning temperatures will fall back into the 70s as we approach sunset. It will be another cool night with lows dipping into the upper 50s across much of the area.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

The Omaha metro should wake up to readings around 60 degrees Monday morning with clear skies. Plenty of sunshine and a light southeast breeze will allow for a quick warm-up, temperatures climbing to around 80 by Noon. Afternoon highs will creep just a bit warmer than what we saw on Sunday, topping out near 86 in the metro. Just a few clouds are expected in the afternoon with a light southeast breeze of 5 to 10mph.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

The warming trend continues on Tuesday as highs climb to around 90 degrees. The dry weather will stick with us through at least Tuesday night. Wednesday looks just as warm though there could be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Clouds increase a bit more for Thursday and Friday dropping our temperatures back into the middle 80s. Rain chances remain sparse into Friday, but do increase by the weekend. Saturday night or Sunday night appear to be our next best opportunities for rain at the moment.

