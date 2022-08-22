Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says eight police officers, the Chief of Police, the Public Works Department, Mayor Matt Walsh and the New Visions Homeless Coordinator all participated in the removal.

“The goal of the operation was to remove trespassers, assist those displaced in finding safe places to live, and cleaning up the areas,” a press release from Council Bluffs Police said.

The removal and cleanup took place over two days.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says 4.82 tons of items and trash were collected at the homeless camps. Items collected included televisions, bicycle frames and several types of household goods. Trash collected included food containers, syringes and human waste.

The trash and items were disposed of at the recycling center. Three computers and 10 shopping carts were returned to their owners.

No arrests were made during the removal.

According to police, in July law enforcement and the New Visions Homeless Shelter coordinated to help those who would be displaced by the removal.

Authorities claim the occupants were offered shelter and other services during several visits. Police also say they told the occupants of the removal beforehand.

Police say many of the campsites were abandoned before the removal on Aug. 18. Two of the larger camps allegedly still had people living there at the time of the removal and police say they gave occupants an extra day to collect their belongings and leave.

Several of the items removed by law enforcement during the homeless camp removal and cleanup (Council Bluffs Police Department)

