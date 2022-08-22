Boys Town members travel to Ireland to commemorate historic Omaha figure

Father Edward J. Flanagan
Father Edward J. Flanagan(Boys Town)
By 6 News staff reports
Aug. 22, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers won’t be the only Nebraskans in Ireland this week.

According to Boys Town, Omaha natives will be in Ireland to attend the opening of a new visitors center focused on a historic Omaha figure.

The Father Flanagan Visitor Centre opened in Ballymoe, Ireland on Aug. 20. The visitor center will show off Father Edward J. Flanagan’s work.

Father Flanagan was born in Ireland and moved to the U.S. in 1904. He then moved to Omaha and was with the Diocese of Omaha.

According to Boys Town, Flanagan worked with homeless men and eventually opened Father Flanagan’s Boys Home, which then became Boys Town, which is Ballymoe’s sister city.

Flanagan’s hometown of Ballymoe, Ireland has worked on several projects with Flanagan’s work in mind, including a community center, memorial garden and a statue.

The newest project, the Father Flanagan Visitor Centre located in St. Croan’s Church in Ballymoe, will let the public learn more about Flanagan and his vision to serve children.

Father Boes with Boys Town, historian Tom Lynch and other staff members traveled to Ireland on Sunday to attend the opening event.

