Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County.

Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.

Walter was arrested in Iowa after a standoff with police. He is now facing six charges in Douglas County.

He is facing two charges of first-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Walter is accused of attempting to kill another person one day before Marceline Teeters and Linda Walter were killed.

The investigation began on Aug. 13 when two people, identified by police as 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, were found dead in an Omaha home along South 16th and Frederick. A car was also stolen from the scene.

The following day, West Des Moines Police said officers found the stolen vehicle being driven by Gage Walter. Walter allegedly led police on a chase before he left the car and went into an empty church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines.

After a standoff with police, Walter was arrested and faced charges in Iowa, including possession of a stolen vehicle, among others.

Omaha Police stated they would begin to seek extradition for Walter.

