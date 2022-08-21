Volunteers help clean up Zorinsky Lake Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people spent their Sunday cleaning up a local park.

More than 30 volunteers with ASEZ WAO, an international young adult volunteer group, spent the day picking up trash and litter around Zorinsky Lake Park.

The group name stands for ‘Save the Earth from A to Z’ and ‘We are One Family.’ Part of their mission is to help keep public spaces clean.

“The ecosystem right now is rapidly changing because of climate change and environmental pollution,” said volunteer Caine Dahlke. “So even though this is a small step in Omaha, God has taught us that if we’re faithful in the small things, we can be faithful even in the grand things.”

ASEZ WAO is located in 175 countries.

