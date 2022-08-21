Two injured in separate Omaha shootings

One person was injured in a shooting on 42nd Street
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured.

The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital.

The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when he heard gunshots and then felt pain.

The second shooting happened around 3:04 a.m. when officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation.

One person was injured in the shooting near 42nd and Himebaugh.

Police say the victim said he was in a vehicle when unknown people drove by and shot him. The victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center.

A short time after the second shooting, another call came in for shots fired near 25th and Ames. No one was injured in that incident. It’s not yet known if this shooting is related to the one near 42nd and Himebaugh.

The investigations into the shootings are ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska GOP responds to backlash after tweeting graphic images from children’s book
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service
The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen

Latest News

Patrons say goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library before it shuts down
People say goodbye to the downtown Omaha main library
Police are investigating two different Omaha shootings
One injured in 42nd Street shooting
One of WOWT's original photographers celebrated his birthday recently.
Couple celebrates birthdays and anniversary on same day
Patrons say farewell to the downtown library
Library patrons attend Farewell Event at Omaha Downtown Library