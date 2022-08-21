Two injured in separate Omaha shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured.

The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital.

The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when he heard gunshots and then felt pain.

The second shooting happened around 3:04 a.m. when officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation.

One person was injured in the shooting near 42nd and Himebaugh.

Police say the victim said he was in a vehicle when unknown people drove by and shot him. The victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center.

A short time after the second shooting, another call came in for shots fired near 25th and Ames. No one was injured in that incident. It’s not yet known if this shooting is related to the one near 42nd and Himebaugh.

The investigations into the shootings are ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

