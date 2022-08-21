No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake.

The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.

Those being pulled were seriously injured when the boat hit a bridge abutment, the concrete side that holds the island bridge up on the lake. Police say those injuries likely included brain and spinal injuries as well as injuries to the lower extremities.

A medical helicopter was used to transport the injured man. It took more than 30 minutes to get him out of the water. Ambulances were used to transport the girls to the hospital.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the incident.

