Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana await results of petition verification

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers of the Nebraska medical marijuana push are on pins and needles waiting for information about their petitions.

The organizers are waiting on the outcome of their petition drive to get the issue on the November ballot.

Sen. Anna Wishart, the Co-Chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, says they are waiting on the outcome now, saying it should happen any day.

I now fully understand the phrase “be on pins and needles” as we wait on the outcome of our medical cannabis petition drive. It should be happening any day now. I will tell you when I know. — Senator Anna Wishart (@NebraskaAnna) August 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.