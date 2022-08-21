Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana await results of petition verification

Medical marijuana supporters are waiting to hear back about the status of a petition
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers of the Nebraska medical marijuana push are on pins and needles waiting for information about their petitions.

The organizers are waiting on the outcome of their petition drive to get the issue on the November ballot.

Sen. Anna Wishart, the Co-Chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, says they are waiting on the outcome now, saying it should happen any day.

