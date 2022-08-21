Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on I-29 South just after midnight Sunday.

Officers say a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast speeds and rear-ended a Chevy S10, causing both vehicles to crash.

Police said the driver of the Chevy had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. The passengers in the Dodge were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the Charger is being investigated by police for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.