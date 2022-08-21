Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school.

Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved.

They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

