Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school.

Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved.

They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.