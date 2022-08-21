Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school.
Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved.
They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat.
