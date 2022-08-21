David’s Morning Forecast - Early fog, beautiful Sunday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and light winds overnight allowed temperatures to dip into the upper 50s this morning. Patchy fog also developed, especially in river valleys and other low lying areas. The fog is dense in spots, but should thin out quickly after sunrise. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the rest of the day with a quick warm up. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s by Noon with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Very comfortable conditions are expected into the evening with just a few clouds and light winds.

Temperatures Today (WOWT)

Things will cool off nicely once again for Monday morning with temperatures starting off near 60 in the metro, some upper 50s possible once again in western Iowa. Another sunny afternoon will bring warm conditions, highs climb a few more degrees to around 86 for Omaha. Winds will still be on the light side, making for a pretty nice day.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

We will continue the warming trend for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 90 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances remain sparse for most of the week, with only isolated showers or storms possible by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will drop a couple degrees thanks to an increase in cloud, but we’ll still be in the upper 80s to end the week. Slightly better rain chances arrive by the upcoming weekend, but temperatures likely remain near or above average with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

