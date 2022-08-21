Capitol Records signs first AI virtual rapper FN Meka

A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.
A robot rapper with over 10 million TikTok followers signed a deal with Capitol Records.(FNMeka)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A robot rapper that has over 10 million followers on TikTok has signed with Capitol Records.

FN Meka is the world’s first augmented reality – or “AR” – artist to sign with a major label. He has over one billion views on TikTok as the platform’s top “virtual being.”

His debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration between billboard chart-topper Gunna - who’s currently facing charges in a RICO case alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug - and professional Fortnite player Clix.

While technically FN Meka is voiced by a human, everything else about his music is based in A.I.

Capitol Records said the project is a mix of music, technology and gaming culture.

The label said the signing is part of the evolution of the music giant’s 80-year history, calling it “a preview of what’s to come.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska GOP responds to backlash after tweeting graphic images from children’s book
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service
The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen

Latest News

Arrest made after alleged sexual assault at UNO
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana await results of petition verification
FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies