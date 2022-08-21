Arrest made after alleged sexual assault at UNO

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after an alleged sexual assault on the UNO campus.

The University of Nebraska Omaha Public Safety Department reported Sunday an arrest was made in connection to a sexual misconduct incident.

The university’s daily crime log lists a report filed Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

Someone reported a sexual assault on the sidewalk near the Milo Bail Student Center.

At around 4:30 p.m. someone was arrested by the clock tower for 3rd-degree sexual assault.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

