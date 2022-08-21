Arrest made after alleged sexual assault at UNO

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after an alleged sexual assault on the UNO campus.

The University of Nebraska Omaha Public Safety Department reported Sunday an arrest was made in connection to a sexual misconduct incident.

The university’s daily crime log lists a report filed Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

Someone reported a sexual assault on the sidewalk near the Milo Bail Student Center.

At around 4:30 p.m. someone was arrested by the clock tower for 3rd-degree sexual assault.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska GOP responds to backlash after tweeting graphic images from children’s book
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service
The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen

Latest News

No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana await results of petition verification
Nox-Crete hopes to begin cleanup soon after a devastating fire earlier this year
Nox-Crete hopes to soon begin cleanup of chemical fire aftermath
Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school