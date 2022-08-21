31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. LPD is investigating this incident.

