Volunteers paint Omaha seniors’ homes for annual Brush Up event

A couple of volunteers paint a home during the Brush Up event(WOWT)
By Erin Hartley
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 27 metro-area homes are getting some much-needed TLC, all thanks to volunteer hands.

Saturday the homes got a fresh coat of paint in this year’s Project Houseworks’ Brush Up event. Brush Up is a community-based volunteer program that paints houses for low-income seniors.

Denese Bronson was one homeowner who received some touch-ups. The group of volunteers had been working on her house since Thursday.

Recently retired, Denese says it’s great to have the help.

“I’m really thankful and grateful of the volunteers,” Denese said. “We had a lady that came yesterday, was 88 years old, and then Ace over here probably five years old.”

Over the past 30 years, volunteers with the group have painted nearly 3,000 homes.

Throughout the entire year, Project Houseworks’ has a senior repair program that focuses on helping seniors with various home repairs.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, you can call 402-965-9201 or head to Project Houseworks’ website.

