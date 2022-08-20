Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 19

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 19.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Two people were found dead in an Omaha home. The victims were 70 and 93 years old. A person of interest in the case was arrested a day later in Iowa.

Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car.

Two cars collided nearly head-on, resulting in one death and two injuries.

The suspects — as young as age 11 — typically steal the car for joyriding, but that’s little consolation to the victims.

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha.

Jones agreed to an interview with 6 News but never showed up.

In a 6 News exclusive, we found that Jones is saying he isn't losing any sleep or money despite the judge's ruling.

About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge park and recreation facility.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

