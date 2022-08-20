Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 19
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a double homicide, a trend of car thefts and Alex Jones stopping in Omaha.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 19.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha Police investigate double homicide
Two people were found dead in an Omaha home. The victims were 70 and 93 years old. A person of interest in the case was arrested a day later in Iowa.
5. Police investigating hit and run at Omaha Walmart
Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car.
4. Man killed in Dodge County crash
Two cars collided nearly head-on, resulting in one death and two injuries.
3. Kia & Hyundai car thefts skyrocket in Omaha
The suspects — as young as age 11 — typically steal the car for joyriding, but that’s little consolation to the victims.
2. Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas
Jones agreed to an interview with 6 News but never showed up.
1. 157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge park and recreation facility.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
