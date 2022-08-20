Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 19

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a double homicide, a trend of car thefts and Alex Jones stopping in Omaha.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 19.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha Police investigate double homicide

Two people were found dead in an Omaha home. The victims were 70 and 93 years old. A person of interest in the case was arrested a day later in Iowa.

A person allegedly connected to an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a standoff with police

5. Police investigating hit and run at Omaha Walmart

Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car.

Police are investigating a hit and run at an Omaha Walmart

4. Man killed in Dodge County crash

Two cars collided nearly head-on, resulting in one death and two injuries.

A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight

3. Kia & Hyundai car thefts skyrocket in Omaha

The suspects — as young as age 11 — typically steal the car for joyriding, but that’s little consolation to the victims.

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha.

2. Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas

Jones agreed to an interview with 6 News but never showed up.

In a 6 News exclusive, we found that Jones is saying he isn't losing any sleep or money despite the judge's ruling.

1. 157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge park and recreation facility.

About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas
2. 157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
3. Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
4. 1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
5. Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
6. Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 12
Top 6 for week ending Aug. 5
Top 6 for week ending July 29
Top 6 for week ending July 22
Top 6 in July 2022
Top 6 in 2021

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service

Latest News

An Omaha hero is honored
Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Morning clouds turning sunny this afternoon
Morning clouds turning sunny this afternoon
Daegan Page Way in Beaver Lake.
Beaver Lake in Cass County honors Cpl. Daegan Page