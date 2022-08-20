Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County

A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault.

Thomas Michael Wiggins, 59, bonded out of Sarpy County Jail Friday.

He’s been charged with a felony, third-degree sexual assault of a pregnant woman. The suspect runs what’s known as the Wiggins House in Omaha, transitional housing to help sex offenders prepare for independent living.

Thomas Michael Wiggins, 59.
Thomas Michael Wiggins, 59.(PHOTO: Nebraska Sex Offender Registry)

Wiggins was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1987 in Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Wiggins has done nothing wrong. Looking forward to our day in court.”

Attorney Glenn Shapiro for Thomas Michael Wiggins

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Northern lights forecast
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Emily's Friday evening forecast
WOWT Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County
Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County
WOWT Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in Omaha
Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in Omaha
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service