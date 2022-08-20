Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Sunday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple.

The female suspect reportedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of physical altercation.

Omaha Fire and Police were called to help.

