Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Sunday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple.

The female suspect reportedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of physical altercation.

Omaha Fire and Police were called to help.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service
Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County

Latest News

The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Community rallies to support family after sergeant’s son dies fron rare amoeba
A couple of volunteers paint a home during the Brush Up event
Volunteers paint Omaha seniors’ homes for annual Brush Up event
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 19
An Omaha hero is honored
Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake