Omaha couple celebrates birthdays and anniversary on same day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some couples end up sharing the same birthday. But how about celebrating a birthday and an anniversary on the same day?

It was a triple celebration at Fountain View Senior Living in Omaha Saturday.

Pete and Babe Petrashek are celebrating their wedding anniversary as well as Pete’s 97th birthday and Babe’s 92nd birthday.

To help celebrate, not only did friends and family show up, but so did a line of vintage cars. The couple even got to ride in one of them.

It’s a day they say they won’t forget.

“This is fantastic, I never expected so many people,” Pete said. “Some I haven’t seen in 10 years.”

“Oh this is just fabulous,” Babe said. “I’m just so grateful. I came out here and got all choked up.”

Pete is a Channel 6 News alum and worked at WOWT for 40 years.

They both say the secret to living that long is respect and lots of love.

