Omaha couple celebrates birthdays and anniversary on same day

A couple is celebrating their shared birthdays and wedding anniversary
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some couples end up sharing the same birthday. But how about celebrating a birthday and an anniversary on the same day?

It was a triple celebration at Fountain View Senior Living in Omaha Saturday.

Pete and Babe Petrashek are celebrating their wedding anniversary as well as Pete’s 97th birthday and Babe’s 92nd birthday.

To help celebrate, not only did friends and family show up, but so did a line of vintage cars. The couple even got to ride in one of them.

It’s a day they say they won’t forget.

“This is fantastic, I never expected so many people,” Pete said. “Some I haven’t seen in 10 years.”

“Oh this is just fabulous,” Babe said. “I’m just so grateful. I came out here and got all choked up.”

Pete is a Channel 6 News alum and worked at WOWT for 40 years.

They both say the secret to living that long is respect and lots of love.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
Omaha parents frustrated over issues with OPS bus service
Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

A grant is helping young athletes
Hudl and Gatorade gives grant to Northstar Foundation
Two people are injured after a stabbing
Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing
People celebrated the annual Dundee Day Festival
Omaha celebrates 29th annual Dundee Day
Cool tonight, summer warmth returns next week