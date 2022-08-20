Omaha celebrates 29th annual Dundee Day

People celebrated the annual Dundee Days Festival
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As state and county fairs continue throughout August, there is also some neighborhood celebrations here in Omaha.

Dundee Day closed down blocks to welcome everyone to their neck of the woods Saturday.

Aug. 20 marks the 29th Annual Dundee Day Street Festival. It’s a day full of food, music, art and more.

A handful of vendors lined up and down the streets. There’s also ‘Dundee Night’ continuing the night with music, food and fun.

