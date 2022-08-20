Nebraska GOP responds to backlash after tweeting graphic images from children’s book

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska GOP is facing backlash for a graphic tweet posted to its Twitter account Friday criticizing both Nebraska Schools and the state’s Democratic Party Leader, Jane Kleeb.

The images depicted explicit comics from one of the most banned books across America called Gender Queer.

Last year the author of the book told NBC news the purpose behind some of the sexually explicit images was to share the hardships of addressing adolescent sexuality.

Nebraska GOP used pictures to make claims that the book is in schools across the state and tagged Kleeb in the tweet.

Hours later the tweet was deleted and Nebraska GOP Chairman Eric Underwood issued a formal statement addressing the incident.

“I was notified of a graphic picture that was posted on the NEGOP Twitter account,” Underwood said. “The post was not authorized. The person responsible for the tweet has been removed from the account and is no longer responsible for any NEGOP communication.

