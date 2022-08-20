Hudl and Gatorade gives grant to Northstar Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - NorthStar Foundation Athletics received the Level the Playing Field grant from Gatorade and Hudl.

The grant will have NorthStar’s sports teams receive three years of access to Hudl’s sports videos, data software and much more.

“This really does up our game and help level the playing field for our athletes year-round,” said the president of NorthStar foundation Scott Hazelrigg.

Hazelrigg says the foundation focuses on academics, adventure and athletics. And a key component to achieving those things is having the proper pieces in place.

“Our goal is to make sure we truly have the recourses in place so our guys have every barrier out of the way so they can go out and compete.”

And with the big news, it left many players shocked

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said lacrosse player Keon’shay.” I’m like a NorthStar with a grant? With Hudle and Gatorade?”

With the benefit of being able to study game films of themselves and other teams, Keon’shay says that can help give a competitive edge.

“I like that because I like to watch myself play so I can improve that so I can get better at that and see what teammates can do so overall help the team out.”

