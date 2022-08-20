David’s Morning Forecast - Morning clouds turning sunny this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds have rolled in across the metro this morning, coming in on the back side of an area of low pressure that helped to kick off a few scattered storms yesterday. That storm system will move away today, but will leave some clouds lingering overhead through midday. Clouds should thin out this afternoon with plenty of sun late in the day. Temperatures will be quite comfortable, with 60s this morning warming into the 70s for the afternoon. The afternoon sun should warm us to around 80 for high temperatures in the metro. Skies will be clear tonight, allowing us to cool off nicely.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday will start off a little cooler, with many spots in the upper 50s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine on Sunday, meaning things get a little warmer. A light northeast breeze will help to keep us from getting too hot, but we’ll likely still see highs in the middle 80s. Clear skies stick around Sunday night, giving us another nice and cool night.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

More sunshine and a switch to a more southerly wind for early next week will keep the warming trend around. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, with another run at 90 likely by Wednesday. We stay quite warm late in the week, though clouds will increase a bit for Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for a few spotty storms. Rain chances continue into the upcoming weekend, helping to drop temperatures slightly into the middle 80s.

