David’s Evening Forecast - Cool tonight, summer warmth returns next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a cloudy and cool morning across the metro, but sunshine returned for the afternoon hours. Temperatures still came in below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Some patches of clouds continue to roll through our skies, but those clouds will quickly thin out as we approach sunset. Temperatures will hold in the low 80s through, but will quickly drop though the 70s after that. We should already be in the 60s by 10pm. Clear skies and light winds overnight will let us cool into the upper 50s for most of the area.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Some patchy fog is possible early Sunday morning, particularly in river valleys and other low lying areas. That fog should not last long, with plenty of sun expected for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm from the upper 50s to upper 70s by Noon, afternoon highs topping out in the middle 80s. Still a very pleasant day, temperatures right around average for this time of year.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

A little more heat builds in for the start of the work week. Highs push into the middle and upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. The hottest day right now looks to be Wednesday, with highs around 90 for the metro. Most of the week remain dry, with our next chance for an isolated storm not showing up until Thursday. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s for most of the week. A slightly more substantial chance for rain is trying to show up for the upcoming weekend.

