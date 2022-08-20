Community rallies to support family after sergeant’s son dies fron rare amoeba

The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
The Elkhorn River, just west of Omaha, Neb., is pictured on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.(Josh Funk | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.

Since Easton’s passing, the community has rallied together to support the family. A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $33,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

Those wishing to support the family can donate to the GoFundMe. Fundraiser organizers say that all donations will go directly to the Gray family to help with medical and funeral expenses.

GoFundMe for donations to the Gray family

Federal health officials confirmed Friday that the child’s illness was caused by a rare infection from a brain-eating amoeba.

Health officials believe Easton became infected while swimming in the Elkhorn River near Omaha.

