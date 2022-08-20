Beaver Lake in Cass County honors Cpl. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America’s dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha’s fallen hero — Marine Corporal Daegan Page — rise across Nebraska.

Beaver Lake in Cass County where his dad’s side of the family lives was a place to get away for young Daegan Page.

“Tubin’, wakeboardin’, doing everything he could to have some adventure, have some fun, he was always one to push his limits,” Daegan’s father Greg Page said. “He was one who would just come out here and sit on the docks, he just being on the water.”

“You know as a high school kid you’ve got a lot of friends, you’re out doing what you want to do, and here’s a kid that’s out here, day after day, throwing our kids into the water,” Beaver Lake resident and Page family friend Andy Kayhanfar said. “That’s one of my fondest memories of Daegan, he literally spent four to five hours throwing elementary boys and girls into the water.”

Next Friday marks one year since the 23-year-old Millard South graduate and 12 other service members died while assisting those fleeing Afghanistan. His absence in the lakeside community has been ever present this summer, so Andy came up with a way to honor Daegan’s spirit. Beaver Lake residents jumped on the chance to do something special, hosting a street party and getting together for the unveiling of their newest street.

“I’m still amazed at how our community has come together, how Omaha has come together as a whole and really supported us through this,” Greg Page said. “It would be a lot harder without that support.”

So at the crossroads of Greenwood and Sue Court now stands a sign for others to follow: Dae’s Way.

“I love that they’re doing this and every day somebody has the ability to see that sign as a reminder, to hopefully live the way Daegan would,” Greg said.

“Our foundation is about doing things the Dae Way, or the Daegan Way,” his mother Wendy Adelson said. “It’s live with that passion, and don’t be scared when things get hard.”

The Daegan Page Foundation is a non-profit supporting community and military families.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.