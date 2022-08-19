Undocumented immigrants in Omaha eligible for emergency rental assistance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A key restriction on who qualifies for rental assistance in Omaha has been lifted.

The new legal interpretation allows undocumented immigrants to apply for federal funding.

“This is a game changer,” said Karina El-Refai, MACCH ERA program manager. “We have seen first-hand the ways in which undocumented folks have been losing their housing, getting their power disconnected, their water shut off.”

Since the COVID response program began, Omaha followed Nebraska state law that prohibits non-citizens from public assistance. But organizations in the community challenged that.

In July, the ACLU of Nebraska went to the city mayor’s office to discuss the citizenship requirement for emergency rental assistance. According to a new legal interpretation by the city attorney, documentation status will be untied to millions of dollars in federal funding.

“The city did look at some other another federal case,” said Jane Seu, immigration legal fellow at ACLU Nebraska. “And they looked at other guidance and regulations. And given all that there was, they were able to say that we no longer need this requirement.”

An exemption in the law removes the citizenship requirement if it’s related to emergency disaster relief. The US Treasury and a court ruling in Phoenix established that ERA is a form of emergency disaster relief.

With this new interpretation effective in Omaha, $20 million is now open for anyone in the city that needs it.

For over a year, non-profit workers in South Omaha had informed people they didn’t qualify for millions in rental assistance.

“With this person, he got sick, he couldn’t go to work,” said Blanca Mejia, executive director of Generation Diamond, a non-profit in South Omaha. “He was behind with everything, with car payment, with rent, but we couldn’t help him so what happened is, “I’m sorry you don’t qualify for these services.”

This expansion is effective immediately and now the application reflects that.

That means people that need it, can get it.

“Sometimes people when you say, yes you qualify, people start to cry. You can see them,” said Meja.

