Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher have filed a request for a new trial date.

Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Graber’s body was found hidden in Chataqua park, in Fairfield, on Nov. 2, 2021.

Investigators say she had extensive head trauma, and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Court documents released this week say attorneys for Miller requested additional time to complete depositions and other discoveries.

Miller waived his right to a speedy trial, so the trial date could be moved.

Miller’s trial has been scheduled for November 1. It was moved to Council Bluffs after a change of venue request was granted.

The other teen charged in this case, Jeremy Goodale, is also charged with first degree murder. His trial date set for Dec. 5.

