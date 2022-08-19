Scott Frost names Casey Thompson Huskers starting quarterback

By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little more than a week from the season opener, the Huskers name their starting quarterback. Casey Thompson will lead the offense when the Huskers play Northwestern in Ireland. Here’s what made the difference in his battle with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers.

“I think just the experience and being a gamer, there’s no substitute for playing a lot of college football and there’s been fewer mistakes from him. It really was a big jump from spring ball to fall and I think that thumb was bothering him worse than he let on, he’s throwing way better now than I saw him throw it in the spring, he’s got a lot of zip on it now,” said Head Coach Scott Frost on Sports Nightly.

Thompson will make his 11th college football start in the opener. Previously at Texas he connected on 63% of his passes. Thompson had three career games with five or more touchdowns last season, nobody else has done that in Texas history.

