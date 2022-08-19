Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty shower or storm today and cooler into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It won’t be a washout today but some spotty showers or storms are possible this morning and again after 3pm today. Anything on the map will be rather spotty though so don’t expect widespread heavy rain. Isolated downpours will be the best we can do.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

There is the small risk of a few severe storms with hail and wind just to the southeast of the metro with any storms that develop after 3pm. Those would move east rather quickly after developing too.

Severe Today
Severe Today(WOWT)

We’ll be able to warm into the mid 80s today by mid afternoon with a high near 85 likely for many of us.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

After the rain moves out tonight, we’ll have a tougher time shaking the clouds heading into Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy skies are likely most of the day Saturday with a 30% chance of a few spotty showers during the morning and afternoon. The clouds and spotty showers will keep us cooler in the 70s as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Northern lights forecast
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OPPD North Omaha Station went online in 1954.
Power grid gridlock delays transition from coal at OPPD station in north Omaha

Latest News

10 PM Thursday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storm chances through the end of the week
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
6 First Alert Weather: Severe storm chances NW of the Metro Thursday evening
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with a few storms possible later tonight
Spotty Thursday night storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms return Thursday evening