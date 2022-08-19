Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty shower or storm today and cooler into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It won’t be a washout today but some spotty showers or storms are possible this morning and again after 3pm today. Anything on the map will be rather spotty though so don’t expect widespread heavy rain. Isolated downpours will be the best we can do.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

There is the small risk of a few severe storms with hail and wind just to the southeast of the metro with any storms that develop after 3pm. Those would move east rather quickly after developing too.

Severe Today (WOWT)

We’ll be able to warm into the mid 80s today by mid afternoon with a high near 85 likely for many of us.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

After the rain moves out tonight, we’ll have a tougher time shaking the clouds heading into Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy skies are likely most of the day Saturday with a 30% chance of a few spotty showers during the morning and afternoon. The clouds and spotty showers will keep us cooler in the 70s as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

