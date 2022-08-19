Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday

(WBRC)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn.

According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose is for Bennington Fire and Rescue to hold a practice house burn at 9205 North 156th Street.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Northern lights forecast
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OPPD North Omaha Station went online in 1954.
Power grid gridlock delays transition from coal at OPPD station in north Omaha

Latest News

Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign
WOWT Study recommends Farnam Street changes
Study recommends Farnam Street changes
Nebraska DOT release July 2022 traffic fatalities
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway