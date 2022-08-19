Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn.

According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose is for Bennington Fire and Rescue to hold a practice house burn at 9205 North 156th Street.

