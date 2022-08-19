Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation.

Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail.

Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be around $6 million.

Further in the investigation officials formed information that Linder, an employee for Landmark Implement was responsible for the fire according to the release.

He was arrested Thursday without incident.

