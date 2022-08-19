Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M

HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation.

Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail.

Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be around $6 million.

Further in the investigation officials formed information that Linder, an employee for Landmark Implement was responsible for the fire according to the release.

He was arrested Thursday without incident.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.