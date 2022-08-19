Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at three lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Health officials are asking people to be cautious when visiting certain lakes due to toxic algae.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, an alert for harmful algae blooms has been issued for three lakes.

The three lakes are Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County.

Nebraska DHHS says samples taken this week show that the levels of microcystin, a toxin released by certain kinds of blue-green algae, were above the alert threshold of eight parts per billion.

People are asked to use caution when visiting the affected lakes. Boating and fishing are allowed, but the public should avoid being exposed to the water. It’s also recommended to avoid swallowing the water or letting pets in the lake.

People can also still use the public lake areas for camping and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has taken place at 54 public lakes since the first week of May, and the lakes will be monitored until the end of September.

