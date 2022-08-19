Los Angeles residents arrested in Nebraska after troopers find 20 pounds of meth

(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from California were arrested in rural Nebraska after troopers found roughly 20 pounds of meth buried underground.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, two people were reported as allegedly going through private property in the town of Winside, northeast of Norfolk.

Troopers arrived and allegedly found out that the two people had meth. The troopers searched around the area and found a handgun and a cattleprod that was allegedly stolen from a nearby farm.

Later the troopers went to confirm that the cattleprod was stolen. The owner then told the troopers they saw a bag in a truck where the cattleprod was stored. Troopers found the bag had roughly a half pound of meth.

Nebraska State Patrol then says the troopers later found new information that a large amount of meth was allegedly buried in a field nearby. Troopers went to search the area and found another bag, this one allegedly containing roughly 20 pounds of meth and three grams of fentanyl.

The suspects were identified by Nebraska State Patrol as Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, both of Los Angeles.

Villa was sent to Antelope County Jail for terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and other charges.

Madrid was sent to Dakota County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

