Lincoln police cited 19-year-old for assault on an officer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 19-year-old was taken into custody early Friday morning in connection to an attack on an officer.
An officer was hit by a green sport bike motorcycle with green ground effect lighting last week near Centennial Mall & P Street.
Officers caught up with Alexander Nelson, 19, and he was taken into custody.
Nelson was cited for second-degree assault on an officer and tampering among other serious charges.
Police say they’ve also recovered the motorcycle. It had been spray painted another color and sold to someone else in an effort to hide it.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.