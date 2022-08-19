Grand Island man charged for creating fake COVID vaccination cards
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Grand Island man over fake COVID vaccination cards.
Jason Olderbak, 34, has been charged with using the seal of the Centers for Disease Control to create COVID vaccination records last summer.
If found guilty, the charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
