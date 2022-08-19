Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Clearing and warming through the weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday evening storms continue their push SE through the night with drying conditions in the Metro and overall pleasant conditions. To the SE we’ll see diminishing rain chances after 8 PM with dry weather for most by 9PM.

Storms to the SE
The weekend looks pleasant with spotty, light showers possible through the first half of Saturday with highs in the low 80s... it won’t be a washout.

Saturday forecast
We’ll warm to the mid 80s Sunday with more sunshine. Overall, highs keep near or just below seasonal for most of the extended forecast although heat is on track by the end of next week with a jump to 90 expected!

5 day forecast
