Douglas County Election Commissioner searching for workers to help with early voting

Officials are looking for temporary full and part-time workers.
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Election Commissioner is hanging out the help wanted sign.

Officials there are looking for temporary full and part-time workers. They need the help to get ready for early in-person voting.

Voters in Douglas County are greeted by customer service representatives when they arrive at the Election Commissioners office.

Right now the county needs seven full-time and two part-time workers to fill up the spaces up front.

“Essentially what you’re doing is, individuals who want to vote in person at our office before election day, they come in here, you would be giving them the correct ballot and they would either take the ballot and vote here in our office or they’d take it home and return it later,” Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.

Kruse says early voting starts 30 days before election day. He’s expecting many voters will cast their ballots early.

“In the 2020 presidential general we had almost 15,000 people vote early in our office. We’re projecting about 10,000 to vote in our office this time.”

Kruse says the jobs are temporary positions, but they are important to the county’s voting process.

“We want to have all of our customer service stations manned and available to the public just to make that process go smoother for the voters. Keep the lines moving and things of that nature.”

The jobs pay $16 per hour. Workers will start Sept. 20 and the position lasts eight weeks. If you are interested or have questions, go to the Douglas County Commissioners website or call 402-444-8683.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Northern lights forecast
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death

Latest News

Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
Nebraska’s July unemployment numbers remain low
Creighton University professors and students study online mobs
Citizenship status no longer needed for emergency rental assistance
Undocumented immigrants in Omaha eligible for emergency rental assistance