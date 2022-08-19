Douglas County Election Commissioner searching for workers to help with early voting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Election Commissioner is hanging out the help wanted sign.

Officials there are looking for temporary full and part-time workers. They need the help to get ready for early in-person voting.

Voters in Douglas County are greeted by customer service representatives when they arrive at the Election Commissioners office.

Right now the county needs seven full-time and two part-time workers to fill up the spaces up front.

“Essentially what you’re doing is, individuals who want to vote in person at our office before election day, they come in here, you would be giving them the correct ballot and they would either take the ballot and vote here in our office or they’d take it home and return it later,” Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.

Kruse says early voting starts 30 days before election day. He’s expecting many voters will cast their ballots early.

“In the 2020 presidential general we had almost 15,000 people vote early in our office. We’re projecting about 10,000 to vote in our office this time.”

Kruse says the jobs are temporary positions, but they are important to the county’s voting process.

“We want to have all of our customer service stations manned and available to the public just to make that process go smoother for the voters. Keep the lines moving and things of that nature.”

The jobs pay $16 per hour. Workers will start Sept. 20 and the position lasts eight weeks. If you are interested or have questions, go to the Douglas County Commissioners website or call 402-444-8683.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.