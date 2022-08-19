AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Northern lights forecast
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OPPD North Omaha Station went online in 1954.
Power grid gridlock delays transition from coal at OPPD station in north Omaha

Latest News

Douglas County reports more monkeypox cases
An Uber driver is being hailed as a hero for helping tenants escape a burning building in New...
Uber driver helps rescue people from burning building
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah judge reverses law banning transgender kids from sports
FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly is on trial in Chicago. His legal team is getting its chance Friday to...
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn’t want to ‘carry his lies’
Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe