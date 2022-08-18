Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with a few storms possible later tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quite a nice morning will turn into a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 80s likely. There is a cold front dropping in later tonight that could spark a few showers and storms after 5pm into the evening hours. Watch to the northwest for those to develop a try to hang on.

A storm or two could be a bit stronger but I think isolated downpours are the greatest threat from anything that hangs on and drops in from the northwest. This all happens after we warm into the upper 80s this afternoon.

More rain chances may linger into early Friday but then we’ll wait until after 3pm for more scattered showers to drop in from the north. A few more showers are then possible Saturday as well.

Temperatures will cool a bit Friday & Saturday along with the mostly cloudy skies. Overall the total rain through Saturday afternoon isn’t that impressive and won’t help out much.

