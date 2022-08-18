Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress

A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage...
A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage stress.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some healthcare workers stressed out and looking for ways to ease their tensions.

According to a report on healthcare workers’ mental health released Thursday, 21% of physicians say they’ve taken drugs or drank alcohol more than once per day.

Additionally, 14% report consuming alcohol or controlled substances while at work.

The findings from the Mind-Body Health treatment chain APN were based on 1,000 healthcare workers questioned in July.

Researchers also say many of these healthcare workers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while experiencing trauma similar to what wartime soldiers go through.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern lights forecast
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
Amoeba
Child’s death possibly caused by amoeba infection from Elkhorn River
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

Latest News

FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality...
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook
Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence
Authorities in Missouri say Michaela Chism is facing child endangerment charges after her...
Police: Mother facing charges after 3-year-old son found dead with drugs in system