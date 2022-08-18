Power grid gridlock delays transition from coal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They’ve been talking about it for months, explaining online, at meetings and anywhere people will listen. OPPD’s plan to stop burning coal at North Omaha Station by the end of 2023 has hit the brakes because of power grid gridlock.

“The new assets we’re looking to bring on line, the new gas facilities, there is a longer than expected permitting and approval the Southwest Power Pool to bring those new facilities online,” OPPD Subdivision 6 Director Eric Williams said. The OPPD board meeting scheduled for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. includes an action item to accept the recommendation to delay the promise to complete the move from coal to natural gas at the plant that first went on line in 1954.

Under the recommendation from OPPD’s board of directors, it will still happen. Instead of the end of 2023, it will now be slated for completion in 2026. There seems little option but to approve the proposal.

“If (new gas facilities) were to come online, and we were to turn off the coal assets, that would mean we would have less capacity than we need, and we would be at significant increased risk, of, quite frankly, blackouts,” Williams said.

In fact, OPPD is not the only district across the country waiting for a green light through the necessary studies needed to assure safe fit with the grid.

“There are a lot of developers and a lot of organizations that are trying to bring these products to market, wind facilities, these solar facilities, these natural gas facilities,” OPPD Vice President for Systems Transformation Brad Underwood said. “And they all have to go through the study, and its occurring nationwide, and its got the attention of federal regulators.”

In a way, the delay provides an opportunity. Omaha has come under criticism for its lack of a climate action plan, and this could jump start things.

“The long term vision is still in place,” Williams said of OPPD’s promise to be zero carbon neutral by the year 2050. “What are we going to do in the intervening years to help successfully engage with the community on reducing those impacts? I think that’s the area where ongoing engagement will be necessary, and I think the board and the staff have developed a really good mechanism to allow community-led, public health and education organizations to provide input and feedback on how to reduce those impacts.”

Underwood said its just too important a transition to risk completion.

”We need to make sure we do it in the right order and the right sequence to make sure we get the right reliability outcome for customer/owners,” Underwood said. “So there’s no change to goal of reducing emissions while we ask the board to consider running the facility a few more years.”

Thursday’s monthly OPPD board of directors meeting is open to the public, and will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Legislative Chamber of the Omaha Civic Center.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.