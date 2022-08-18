Nebraska’s campaign aims to inspire early childhood teachers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children.

It’s rolling out a new program to help them reflect on their talents.

“Step Up to Quality” aims to help teachers identify their best qualities in the classroom along with ways to promote self-care outside of teaching.

One of the program’s coaches at Beginning Early Development Center in Hastings says when teachers understand their value, they can have an even bigger impact.

“This all boils down to what we can do to offer the best quality for these kids so they can grow up to be the best quality adults,” said Jo Smith, Step Up to Quality coach.

The Nebraska Department of Education and Department of Health & Human Services are leading the charge.

