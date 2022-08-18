Nebraska State Fair setup preparations underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the Iowa State Fair is grabbing the headlines this week, the Nebraska State Fair is just around the corner.

It opens to the public next week on Friday but before that, judging on everything from photographs to pottery begins tomorrow.

That means volunteers are busy now setting up the competition areas.

The Raising Nebraska exhibit highlights one of the fundamental pillars of the Nebraska State Fair - Nebraska agriculture! #statefair #NSF22 #nothingmorenebraskan #nebraskaStatefair #nestatefair Posted by Nebraska State Fair on Thursday, August 18, 2022

“In open class competitive exhibits there is 12 departments in those 12 departments there is 10 superintendents and each of them have assistants and volunteers so I don’t have an exact number but over 50 people help put this together. I guarantee if you ask any of these ladies behind me they won’t call it work, it’s fun, it’s excitement for them,” said Kourtney Lingeman, Competitive Exhibits manager.

The fair setup work began at the beginning of the month.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.