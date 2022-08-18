Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.

Talbitzer had been serving a one-year sentence at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln after he was charged with “delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance out of Dodge County,” the release states.

The cause of death has not been yet been determined.

A grand jury will investigate the death, as is the case anytime an inmate dies while in the custody of the state.

