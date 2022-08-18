Huskers commit Sam Sledge prepares for senior season at Creighton Prep

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be an exciting senior season for Sam Sledge. First of all, it’s quite an accomplishment to start for four years at Creighton Prep, few have pulled that off. Plus he will do it with the prestige of committing to Nebraska.

Sam’s dad Bob played at Nebraska and even though he took visits to other schools, the pull to the program was always strong. He likes the coaching staff and talks to Offensive Line Coach Donovan Raiola on a regular basis.

At Prep Sam plays both ways, next year in Lincoln he will solely work on the offensive line. The Junior Jays will open the season this Friday, a week before most, with a game against Bellevue West at Burke Stadium.

