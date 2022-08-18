Huskers commit Sam Sledge prepares for senior season at Creighton Prep

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be an exciting senior season for Sam Sledge. First of all, it’s quite an accomplishment to start for four years at Creighton Prep, few have pulled that off. Plus he will do it with the prestige of committing to Nebraska.

Sam’s dad Bob played at Nebraska and even though he took visits to other schools, the pull to the program was always strong. He likes the coaching staff and talks to Offensive Line Coach Donovan Raiola on a regular basis.

At Prep Sam plays both ways, next year in Lincoln he will solely work on the offensive line. The Junior Jays will open the season this Friday, a week before most, with a game against Bellevue West at Burke Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
Kia, Hyundai thefts skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral
Teen found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
Bond raised to $1M as July 4 fireworks suspects have preliminary hearing

Latest News

Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals
Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals
Nebraska Cornhuskers Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch
How the Huskers used a wet morning to prepare for Ireland
Nebraska Cornhuskers Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch
No looking back from new Huskers Special Teams Coordinator
Nebraska red team tight end Travis Vokolek (83) catches a pass while warming up before...
Thanks to NIL, Huskers players introduce Big Red Fan Club