Exclusive: Father of victim in Florence Tower shooting speaks out against recent violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police continue their investigations into the slew of recent homicides.

While they’ve arrested two of the four wanted suspects, the family of one of the victims says that’s only half the battle.

“I just want them to know that she was caring and she was loving. When she came in the room she lit the room up,” said Ronnie Houston Jr.

Ronnie Houston Jr. doesn’t want his daughter Shalonna Houston, 26, to be remembered as Omaha’s 15th homicide of the year.

“And she was always the one to bring everybody together.”

While sharing emotional memories of his daughter Ronnie Houston addressed the rash of shootings in the past week.

Although relieved to learn from Omaha police that gun violence is down compared to this time last year he says that doesn’t mean the community’s guard should be lowered.

“With every shooting is another potential victim.”

Ronnie Houston expressed gratitude toward OPD.

Officers arrested Davon Brown, 20, in connection to his daughter’s murder last Friday at Florence Tower.

WOWT Man arrested for murder in Florence Tower

“It was a victory for a moment that he was in jail but it didn’t really help much,” said Ronnie Houston Jr.

Between his own pleas around the neighborhood for clues and tips from witnesses shared with police, the department caught Brown a day later.

But Ronnie Houston says not everyone is so forthcoming with information on violent crimes and that’s what needs to change.

“Today it’s my daughter, tomorrow it’s yours or somebody else’s.”

Within three days after his daughter’s death, three more people across the city were killed. It spurred Omaha police to up their patrols but Ronnie Houston says crimes can’t be solved without the public’s help.

“If you got information, why would you want to hold onto that? It just makes no sense to me.”

Davon Brown is facing second-degree murder charges and is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

